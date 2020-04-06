Please Tell Us Your City

Coronavirus pandemic: 2020 Beijing Motor Show postponed

April 06, 2020, 04:31 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
308 Views
Be the first to comment
Coronavirus pandemic: 2020 Beijing Motor Show postponed

- 2020 Beijing Motor Show delayed until September

- The event was slated to be held in April

The latest victim of Coronavirus is the 2020 edition of the Beijing Motor Show, which has now been postponed. Originally slated to be held from 21 April to 30 April, the show has now been rescheduled to take place between 26 September and 5 October.

An official statement issued by the organizers of the Beijing Motor Show said, “In light of the serious challenges posted by the COVID-19 pandemic, after close consultation with the relevant parties, we, on behalf of the Organizing Committee of the 2020 (16th) Beijing International Automobile Exhibition (Auto China 2020), have decided to postpone the auto show which was initially planned at the new and old venues of China International Exhibition Center (CIEC) in April this year so as to effectively protect the health and safety of exhibitors and spectators. The Auto China 2020 is rescheduled to the following date --- 26 September to 5 October, 2020.”

The Beijing Motor Show is not the first automotive event to be affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In the recent past, the New York Auto Show was postponed while the Geneva Motor Show was cancelled barely a few days before its opening ceremony.

  • Beijing Motor Show
  • Coronavirus
  • Coronavirus pandemic
  • 2020 Beijing Motor Show
