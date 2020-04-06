Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki Dzire outsells Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura in March

April 06, 2020, 04:49 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
342 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Dzire outsells Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura in March

- Maruti Dzire recorded sales of 5,476 units in March

- Amaze and Aura/Xcent registered 2,744 and 2,615 units respectively

- Segment registered 66 per cent year-on-year sales decline

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has emerged as the highest-selling compact sedan in India in March 2020. The Dzire registered sales of 5,476 units last month.

In comparison, the Honda Amaze accounted for 2,744 units in March, while the Hyundai Aura and the Xcent managed sales of 2,615 units combined. On the other hand, the Ford Aspire and the Tata Tigor clocked 431 and 124 units, respectively, last month.

The compact sedan segment registered a sales decline 66 per cent year-on-year. On the other hand, the domestic market recorded negative growth of 52 per cent in March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent 21-day nation-wide lockdown. Carmakers put their production operations on hold in the third week of March, while factory dispatches were put on hold around mid-March.

  • Hyundai
  • Honda
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • DZire
  • Aura
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • Honda Amaze
  • Amaze
  • Hyundai Aura
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.21 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.57 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.61 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.89 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.62 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.6 Lakh onwards

