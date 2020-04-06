Maruti Suzuki Dzire outsells Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura in March

- Maruti Dzire recorded sales of 5,476 units in March

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has emerged as the highest-selling compact sedan in India in March 2020. The Dzire registered sales of 5,476 units last month.

In comparison, the Honda Amaze accounted for 2,744 units in March, while the Hyundai Aura and the Xcent managed sales of 2,615 units combined. On the other hand, the Ford Aspire and the Tata Tigor clocked 431 and 124 units, respectively, last month.

The compact sedan segment registered a sales decline 66 per cent year-on-year. On the other hand, the domestic market recorded negative growth of 52 per cent in March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent 21-day nation-wide lockdown. Carmakers put their production operations on hold in the third week of March, while factory dispatches were put on hold around mid-March.