Mahindra Scorpio BS6 launched: Why should you buy?

The Mahindra Scorpio is now BS6 compliant and available in four variants - S5, S7, S9 and S11. The popular selling SUV from Mahindra does not get any major visual updates over the BS4 version. Here are the reasons why you should buy the BS6 compliant Mahindra Scorpio.

What’s good about it?

The updated Mahindra Scorpio offers micro hybrid technology and 12V power outlets for front and second row as standard. Speaking of convenience features, depending on the variant, the Scorpio offers Driver Information System (DIS), GPS navigation in 10 languages, Tyre-tronics, rain and light sensors, and more.

What’s not so good?

Unlike the BS4 version, the BS6 version of the Scorpio is not available in four-wheel drive option. The SUV is limited to a manual transmission. In terms of design, it does not get any considerable cosmetic upgrade over the previous version.

Best variant to buy?

The S9 variant is a good option to buy as it offers features such as fully automatic temperature control, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth/AUX/USB, DIS, audio and cruise control on steering wheel, and static bending headlamps. As for those seeking for more features, the S11 is the fully-loaded version that offers faux leather upholstery, GPS navigation in 10 languages, rain and light sensors, and tyre-tronics. The S11 also offers an optional seven captain seat layout. In terms of pricing the, S9 variant is available for Rs 14.84 lakh, while the S11 variant is available for 16 lakh.

Specifications

Diesel

2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder - 140bhp at 3,750rpm and 320Nm between 1500-2800rpm

Six-speed manual transmission

Did you know?

Among the four body colour options, pearl white is available only for the S9 and S11 variants. The other colour options like napoli black, molten red and dsat silver is available across all variants.