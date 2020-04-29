Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra Scorpio BS6 launched: Why should you buy?

Mahindra Scorpio BS6 launched: Why should you buy?

April 29, 2020, 07:00 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
859 Views
Be the first to comment
Mahindra Scorpio BS6 launched: Why should you buy?

The Mahindra Scorpio is now BS6 compliant and available in four variants - S5, S7, S9 and S11. The popular selling SUV from Mahindra does not get any major visual updates over the BS4 version. Here are the reasons why you should buy the BS6 compliant Mahindra Scorpio. 

What’s good about it?

The updated Mahindra Scorpio offers micro hybrid technology and 12V power outlets for front and second row as standard. Speaking of convenience features, depending on the variant, the Scorpio offers Driver Information System (DIS), GPS navigation in 10 languages, Tyre-tronics, rain and light sensors, and more. 

What’s not so good?

Unlike the BS4 version, the BS6 version of the Scorpio is not available in four-wheel drive option. The SUV is limited to a manual transmission. In terms of design, it does not get any considerable cosmetic upgrade over the previous version. 

Best variant to buy?

The S9 variant is a good option to buy as it offers features such as fully automatic temperature control, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth/AUX/USB, DIS, audio and cruise control on steering wheel, and static bending headlamps. As for those seeking for more features, the S11 is the fully-loaded version that offers faux leather upholstery, GPS navigation in 10 languages, rain and light sensors, and tyre-tronics. The S11 also offers an optional seven captain seat layout. In terms of pricing the, S9 variant is available for Rs 14.84 lakh, while the S11 variant is available for 16 lakh. 

Specifications

Diesel 

2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder - 140bhp at 3,750rpm and 320Nm between 1500-2800rpm 

Six-speed manual transmission

Did you know?

Among the four body colour options, pearl white is available only for the S9 and S11 variants. The other colour options like napoli black, molten red and dsat silver is available across all variants.

  • Mahindra
  • Scorpio
  • Mahindra Scorpio
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mahindra Scorpio Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 14.65 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.78 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 14.99 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 14.61 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.33 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.06 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.46 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.36 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.08 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1903 Likes
129771 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

3010 Likes
342129 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in