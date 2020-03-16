Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI petrol bookings open; deliveries to begin on 14 April

- Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI petrol can be booked for an amount of Rs 50,000

- Deliveries for the model will begin from 14 April

Skoda Auto India commenced the reservation window for the new Rapid 1.0 TSI, against a refundable booking fee of Rs 50,000 across all authorised dealership facilities in the country as well as on the official website. Deliveries for the Rapid 1.0 TSI variant will begin from 14 April. The company has also begun accepting bookings for the Karoq.

The Skoda Rapid is currently offered with a 1.6-litre MPI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These motors will be discontinued soon due to the BS6 emission norms and will be replaced by a sole 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. The new powertrain is expected to be offered with a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, 'The state of the art 1.0 TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) petrol engine, to be introduced with the Skoda Rapid, is central to our BS-6 powertrain and fuel strategy, offering an exceptional power output as well as excellent fuel economy. Skoda brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts, from across the nation, now have the opportunity to pre-book our latest offerings and secure a priority status.”