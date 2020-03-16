Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Karoq bookings open in India; launch next month

Skoda Karoq bookings open in India; launch next month

March 16, 2020, 06:35 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
1242 Views
Be the first to comment
Skoda Karoq bookings open in India; launch next month

- Deliveries will commence from 6 May

- Will get a 1.5-litre TSI motor mated to seven-speed DSG

- Will rival the Jeep Compass and Honda CR-V

Skoda Auto India has commenced the pre-bookings for the Karoq for an amount of Rs 50,000. The mid-size SUV will go on sale in April, and customers who have pre-booked the Karoq will get deliveries on 6 May 2020. Bookings are open at Skoda dealerships across the country as well as on the company’s official website.

The Skoda Karoq will rival the upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc, Jeep Compass, Honda CR-V and the Hyundai Tucson. It is a part of Skoda’s SUV offensive for India, and will be positioned below the Kodiaq. Under the hood, it will come equipped with a 1.5 TSI petrol engine that puts out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. A seven-speed DSG automatic will be standard.

The India-spec Skoda Karoq will come loaded with features like virtual cockpit for the instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, touchscreen infotainment display, nine airbags and more. Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Director - Skoda Auto India, said, 'Our SUV model range caters to a growing class of discerning customers with the taste for luxury as well as the right 'value for money' proposition. While retaining its strong family characteristics, the much-anticipated Karoq will continue to drive Skoda Auto's success in India.”

  • Skoda
  • Karoq
  • Skoda Karoq
  • Skoda Karoq bookings
  • Karoq bookings
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

2016 Skoda Superb Review

2016 Skoda Superb Review

2016 Skoda Superb in its latest iteration comes ...

3652 Likes
453070 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1054 Likes
159610 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in