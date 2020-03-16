Skoda Karoq bookings open in India; launch next month

- Deliveries will commence from 6 May

- Will get a 1.5-litre TSI motor mated to seven-speed DSG

- Will rival the Jeep Compass and Honda CR-V

Skoda Auto India has commenced the pre-bookings for the Karoq for an amount of Rs 50,000. The mid-size SUV will go on sale in April, and customers who have pre-booked the Karoq will get deliveries on 6 May 2020. Bookings are open at Skoda dealerships across the country as well as on the company’s official website.

The Skoda Karoq will rival the upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc, Jeep Compass, Honda CR-V and the Hyundai Tucson. It is a part of Skoda’s SUV offensive for India, and will be positioned below the Kodiaq. Under the hood, it will come equipped with a 1.5 TSI petrol engine that puts out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. A seven-speed DSG automatic will be standard.

The India-spec Skoda Karoq will come loaded with features like virtual cockpit for the instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, touchscreen infotainment display, nine airbags and more. Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Director - Skoda Auto India, said, 'Our SUV model range caters to a growing class of discerning customers with the taste for luxury as well as the right 'value for money' proposition. While retaining its strong family characteristics, the much-anticipated Karoq will continue to drive Skoda Auto's success in India.”