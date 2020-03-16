New Hyundai Creta launched: Why should you buy?

The new generation Hyundai Creta has been launched in India with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The SUV is based on the new design language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, which harmonises four fundamental design elements of proportion, architecture, styling and technology. The vehicle gets distinctive highlights in the form of three dimensional cascading grille with muscle like vertical and horizontal patterns and sculpted bumper with skid plates. The flared wheel arches with thoughtfully crafted crease lines enhance its overall appeal. Read below to know more about why you should buy the new Hyundai Creta.

What’s good about it?

The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines are available in manual and automatic options. The new Creta is also available with a powerful 1.4-litre turbo GDi engine with a seven-speed DSG transmission. The new Creta is available with more than 50 connectivity features like – Auto crash notification, tyre pressure monitoring system, stolen vehicle tracking, remote engine start/stop and more. Using the ‘Hello Blue Link’ command, customers can control features such as remote Sunroof Open/Close, activate seat ventilation, set the AC temperature and fan speed control and more. What’s more, users can also access information related to India’s public holidays, track live cricket scores etc.

What’s not so good?

Looks are subjective and it might take a while getting used to the new design highlights. Certain safety features are only limited to the top spec SX and SX(O) variants, which includes – rear disc brakes, side and curtain airbags (only in SX(O)), electronic stability control, vehicle stability management control hill start assist control (HAC), burglar alarm and puddle lamps with welcome function.

Best variant to buy

The SX variant is a good option which is available in both manual and automatic options. The SX variant is also available with a 1.4-litre Turbo GDI engine, particularly for the performance enthusiast. Buyers looking to buy a feature loaded version, the SX (O) variant is a feature packed variant that is available in all three engine options.

Specification

Petrol

1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine - 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm at 4,500rpm

Six-speed manual and Intelligent Variable transmission (IVT)

1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbo GDi - 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm between 1,500-3,200rpm

Seven-speed DCT

Diesel

1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine - 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm between 1,500rpm-2,750rpm

Six-speed manual and automatic option

Did you know?

The new Hyundai Creta gets dual tone black and grey interior as standard, while the all-black interior with orange pack is available only for the turbo petrol variant. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel variants are available in seven colour options, which include – typhoon silver, polar white, red mulberry, galaxy blue, lava orange, phantom black and titan grey. The Turbo GDi petrol variant is available in two dual colour and one single colour tone options, which include – deep forest, polar white with phantom black roof and lava orange with phantom black roof.