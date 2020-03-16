BS6 Renault Duster priced in India from Rs 8.49 lakhs

Ahead of the 1 April BS6 deadline, Renault has launched the BS6 Duster in India, priced from Rs 8.49 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi) for the base RXE trim. The BS6 Duster is available in three trims, which are RXS and a new top-spec RXZ variant, priced at Rs 9.29 lakhs and Rs 9.99 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

With the BS6 update, Renault has discontinued the 1.5-litre diesel motor in India. The brawny SUV is now available only with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is the only transmission available. However, a CVT may make a comeback later.

What's interesting, though, is that Renault will soon introduce a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor in the Duster, which it showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. This motor makes 154bhp and 250Nm and is coupled to a CVT.