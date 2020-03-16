Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • New Hyundai Creta launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.99 lakhs

New Hyundai Creta launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.99 lakhs

March 16, 2020, 04:12 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
68521 Views
Be the first to comment
New Hyundai Creta launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.99 lakhs

-14 variants across three engine options

- Eight single tone and two dual-tone options 

-Deliveries to begin with immediate effect The second-generation Hyundai Creta has been launched in India at Rs 9.99 lakhs (Introductory all-India ex-showroom). The SUV is being offered across 14 variants, three BS6 compliant engine options, eight single tone shades and two dual-tone shades. Hyundai unveiled this second-generation car at the Auto Expo 2020 where it was one of the major highlights at the South Korean automaker’s stall. The car gets a completely new design both on the inside and outside as well as an updated feature list. We have looked at the design highlights of the new Creta in a separate story and you can read about that here

Apart from the usual list of features (of a car in this segment), this second-generation Creta gets an eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, drive modes and electronic parking brake. Hyundai has fitted the Creta over 50 connected car features like remote engine start and smartwatch connectivity.

The Creta will be offered with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The standard petrol motor is a 1.5-litre producing 112bhp/144Nm and can be had with a CVT or a six-speed manual. The more exciting petrol motor is a 1.4-litre Turbo GDi unit producing 138bhp/242Nm and is only being offered with a seven-speed DCT. The sole diesel on offer is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit producing 113bhp/250Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.    

The Hyundai Creta is the most successful car in the segment since it was launched in 2015 and took the segment by a storm thanks to its combination of powerful engines and strong feature list. It’s a rival to the likes of the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and Captur as well as cars like the MG Hector and Tata Harrier

Prices of the new Hyundai Creta (Ex-showroom) 

Hyundai Creta 1.5-litre petrol

Hyundai Creta EX- Rs 9.99 lakhs

Hyundai Creta S- Rs 11.72 lakhs

Hyundai Creta SX- Rs 13.46 lakhs

Hyundai Creta SX IVT- Rs 14.94 lakhs

Hyundai Creta SX (O) IVT- Rs 16.15 lakhs

Hyundai Creta 1.4-litre petrol

Hyundai Creta SX DCT- Rs 16.16 lakhs

Hyundai Creta SX (O) DCT- Rs 17.20 lakhs

Hyundai Creta 1.5-litre diesel

Hyundai Creta E- Rs 9.99 lakhs

Hyundai Creta EX- Rs 11.49 lakhs

Hyundai Creta S- Rs 12.77 lakhs

Hyundai Creta SX- Rs 14.51 lakhs

Hyundai Creta SX (O) - Rs 15.79 lakhs

Hyundai Creta SX AT- Rs 15.99 lakhs

Hyundai Creta SX (O) AT- Rs 17.20 lakhs

    

    

  • Hyundai
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • New Creta
Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.13 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.78 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards

