  • New Honda City spotted undisguised ahead of launch

New Honda City spotted undisguised ahead of launch

March 16, 2020, 02:43 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
5057 Views
Be the first to comment
New Honda City spotted undisguised ahead of launch

- Fifth-gen Honda City features beige interiors

- Model could be launched later this month

Ahead of its launch that is likely to take place later this month, the new-gen Honda City has been spotted completely undisguised for the very first time. A single spy image shared on the web reveals the rear profile and side profile of the model.

The spy image is reported to have been taken in Goa where Honda had planned to conduct the media drive of the model before it was cancelled owing to the Coronavirus. As seen in the spy image, the India-spec fifth-gen Honda City will receive beige interiors and a new alloy wheel design.

A few other features that can be seen on the next-gen Honda City in the image above include wrap-around LED tail lights, shark fin antenna, chrome door handles and a diamond-cut finish for the alloy wheels. Previously leaked data revealed that the model will be available in six trims, details of which are available here

The new Honda City will be powered by a BS6-compliant 120bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine. We expect the brand to also offer a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine. Once launched, the new City will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna facelift, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid.

Image Source

  • Honda
  • new City
  • Honda New City
