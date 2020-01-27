Nissan India to launch Vitara Brezza rival in the next few months

Nissan India will launch a sub-four metre SUV to take on the Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Vitara Brezza in a few months’ time. The SUV is expected to come with a petrol engine that will be coupled to both a manual and an automatic.

According to Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan India, the new SUV will not only have great road presence, but it will also be packed to the gills with features. He added that the learnings from the Nissan Kicks will help the company make the SUV very competitive indeed.

As we see it, the Kicks had the styling, the quality and the features working in its favour. But, its pricing and value proposition weren’t as good. And therefore we can expect the new sub-four metre SUV to not only drive well, but it should also come at a relatively lower price point. Plus, the content mix across the various variants is expected to be better than the Kicks as well.

This new SUV, says Nissan, is built on an all-new platform. It will be manufactured in India, and it will then be exported to the world.