MG Hector Plus launched: What else can you buy?

July 13, 2020, 11:45 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
MG Hector Plus launched: What else can you buy?

MG India has expanded its portfolio in the country with the introduction of the Hector Plus. The third product (after the Hector and ZS EV) is a three-row, six-seater version of the Hector. Prices start at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is available with three powertrain options across four trims. Let us take a detailed look at Hector Plus’ pricing and what other cars you can buy for the same price.

Pricing for the Style trim – which gets petrol-manual and diesel-manual powertrain – ranges between Rs 13.49 to 14.44 lakh. In this range, one can look at top-spec variants of few sub-four metre SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue makes for a viable buy. Otherwise, a seven/eight-seater in this price range comes in the form of Mahindra Marazzo. And some C-segment sedans like the Toyota Yaris or Volkswagen Vento can be had at the same price point. Moreover, the Nissan Kicks is another five-seater SUV alternative. 

The Smart trim is priced between Rs 16.65 to 17.75 lakh. In this price, the Mahindra Scorpio offers a true-blue rugged SUV with seats for seven. Even the XUV500 is another seven-seater with added creature comfort and features. Apart from that, the C-segment options here include new Hyundai Verna and fourth-gen Honda City. More importantly, few variants of the formidable Toyota Innova Crysta can be had for the price of the Smart trim of Hector Plus.

Lastly, the decked-up Sharp trim retails around Rs 18.54 lakh. At this price, one can opt for fully-loaded top-spec trims of either the new Hyundai Creta, MG Hector or the Kia Seltos and still save some cash to spare. Or the Tata Harrier in the XZ/XZA guise is another good looking and spacious SUV that makes for a viable buy. But the Dark Edition of the Harrier cost much more than the six-seater Hector. If SUVs are not the order of the day, D-segment sedans like Honda Civic VX and Hyundai Elantra SX offers a driver’s car with comfortable seating for four. Otherwise, the Jeep Compass is also a capable SUV in the same price range.

P.S. - This is the introductory pricing for the MG Hector Plus which will go up by Rs 50,000 after 13 August.

  • MG
  • MG Hector Plus
  • Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.96 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 16.89 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 15.73 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 15.96 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 16.23 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 15.05 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 16.37 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 15.09 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 15.05 Lakh onwards

