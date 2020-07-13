Please Tell Us Your City

New Kia Carnival interior details revealed

July 13, 2020, 11:57 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
1317 Views
New Kia Carnival interior details revealed

After unveiling the exteriors of the Kia Carnival, the Korean carmaker has now revealed the interiors of the premium MPV.

Like the exteriors, everything on the inside of the new Carnival is completely revamped. The composite twin 12.3-inch screens are the mainstay of the layered dashboard. Kia has opted for dual-tone grey and beige interior colours, which lend a premium appeal to the cabin. The multi-function steering wheel is all-new and so is the centre console and rotary gear-shift dial that replaces the conventional lever.

The second-row seats now get electrically-adjustable leg rests and there's also a small refrigerator to store your snacks and drinks. There's also a comprehensive rear entertainment package with individual screens for the second-row occupants.

Kia Carnival Second Row Seats

Although the model seen here is a seven-seat version, Kia has confirmed that the new-gen Carnival will be offered internationally with nine and 11-seat layouts. With this generation change, the Kia Carnival has gotten longer and wider, and at 3,090mm, the wheelbase is 30mm longer. The MPV measures 5,155mm long and 1,995mm wide.

Kia Carnival Left Front Three Quarter

Kia is yet to reveal details related to its powertrains. However, we expect it to be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel motor and a 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit. Some markets are also likely to get a hybrid version, which is expected to be powered by a 1.6-litre TGDI petrol unit, coupled to an electric motor.

Kia Carnival left rear three quarter

The all-new Kia Carnival will go on sale in South Korea in the months to come, while it will be sold in other markets in 2021. As for the domestic market, Kia launched the third-generation Carnival in India in February at the Auto Expo 2020. So, the latest-generation model is only expected to go on sale here in 2022.

Kia Carnival Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 30.31 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 31.28 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 29.41 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 30.36 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 29.99 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 27.81 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 30.01 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 27.94 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 28.32 Lakh onwards

