Hyundai Tucson facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 22.30 lakh

- The Hyundai Tucson facelift is available with two engine options

- The model is offered in two variants

The Hyundai Tucson facelift has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 22.30 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is offered with two powertrains while customers can choose from two trims and four colour options. To know about the variant-wise features, you can click here.

Powertrain options on the Hyundai Tucson facelift include BS6-compliant iterations of the 2.0-litre petrol engine and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 151bhp and 192Nm of torque while the latter is capable of producing 184bhp and 400Nm of torque. These engines are paired to a six-speed automatic unit and an eight-speed automatic unit respectively. Also on offer is an all-wheel-drive system.

Feature wise, the facelifted Hyundai Tucson receives LED headlamps, tweaked front and rear bumpers, redesigned tail gate and refreshed LED tail lights. Also on offer will be new alloy wheels. The mid-life update for the model will also witness feature additions to the interior such as the BlueLink connectivity, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, powered tail-gate, large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, electronic parking brake, powered front seats and leather upholstery.

Following are the variant-wise prices for the Hyundai Tucson facelift (ex-showroom, all India):

Petrol

Tucson facelift GL(O): Rs 22.30 lakh

Tucson facelift GLS Rs 23.52 lakh

Diesel:

Tucson facelift GL(O): Rs 24.35 lakh

Tucson facelift GLS: Rs 25.56 lakh

Tucson facelift GLS 4WD: Rs 27.03 lakh