  • Hyundai Tucson facelift: Variants explained

Hyundai Tucson facelift: Variants explained

July 14, 2020, 01:25 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
6486 Views
Hyundai Tucson facelift: Variants explained

The Hyundai Tucson facelift has been launched in India, with prices ranging from Rs 22.30 lakh to Rs 27.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, pan India). The model receives a host of updates over the outgoing versions.

Engine options on the Hyundai Tucson facelift include a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine, which produces 151bhp and 191Nm of torque, is paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission while the diesel mill, which produces 184bhp and 400Nm of torque, is offered only with an eight-speed automatic unit.

The Hyundai Tucson facelift is available in four colours including Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black and Starry Night. The model is offered in two trims including GL (O) and GLS. Also on offer is a 4WD version. The following are the variant-wise features of the Tucson facelift.

Tucson facelift GL (O)

Projector headlamps

Front and rear fog lamps

Leather upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone climate control

Rear AC vents

Auto-dimming IRVM

Push-button start

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with heating function

Automatic headlamps

Cruise control

Second-row seat with reclining function

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

Drive mode select

Cooled glove-box

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

BlueLink connectivity

Wireless charger

Steering mounted controls

Eight-speaker Infinity music system with sub-woofer and amplifier

Six airbags

ABS with EBD

VSM

HAC and DBC

Brake assist

TPMS

Rain sensing wipers

Reverse parking camera with guidelines

Rear parking sensors

Speed-sensing auto door lock

Height adjustable front seat belts

Silver skid plates (diesel only)

Twin chrome exhaust (diesel only)

Advanced Traction Cornering Control (ATCC) (4WD variant only)

Tucson facelift GLS

LED headlamps

LED static bending lights

Supervision cluster

Powered tail-gate with height adjustment

Electric parking brake

Front parking sensors

  • Hyundai
  • Tucson
  • Hyundai Tucson
