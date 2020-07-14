Hyundai Tucson facelift: Variants explained

The Hyundai Tucson facelift has been launched in India, with prices ranging from Rs 22.30 lakh to Rs 27.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, pan India). The model receives a host of updates over the outgoing versions.
Engine options on the Hyundai Tucson facelift include a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine, which produces 151bhp and 191Nm of torque, is paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission while the diesel mill, which produces 184bhp and 400Nm of torque, is offered only with an eight-speed automatic unit.
The Hyundai Tucson facelift is available in four colours including Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black and Starry Night. The model is offered in two trims including GL (O) and GLS. Also on offer is a 4WD version. The following are the variant-wise features of the Tucson facelift.
Tucson facelift GL (O)
Projector headlamps
Front and rear fog lamps
Leather upholstery
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Panoramic sunroof
Dual-zone climate control
Rear AC vents
Auto-dimming IRVM
Push-button start
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with heating function
Automatic headlamps
Cruise control
Second-row seat with reclining function
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Drive mode select
Cooled glove-box
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
BlueLink connectivity
Wireless charger
Steering mounted controls
Eight-speaker Infinity music system with sub-woofer and amplifier
Six airbags
ABS with EBD
VSM
HAC and DBC
Brake assist
TPMS
Rain sensing wipers
Reverse parking camera with guidelines
Rear parking sensors
Speed-sensing auto door lock
Height adjustable front seat belts
Silver skid plates (diesel only)
Twin chrome exhaust (diesel only)
Advanced Traction Cornering Control (ATCC) (4WD variant only)
Tucson facelift GLS
LED headlamps
LED static bending lights
Supervision cluster
Powered tail-gate with height adjustment
Electric parking brake
Front parking sensors