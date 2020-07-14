MG Hector Plus: Competition check

The MG Hector has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 13.49 lakh (introductory All-India ex-showroom). There are four trim levels across three engine options and six colours. It’s the second vehicle in the Hector line up and here is how it stacks up against the immediate competition.

Mahindra XUV500

The Mahindra XUV500 is the longest player in this part of the market and will move to a new generation next year but for now, the current car still offers quite a bit. You get all segment standard features like climate control, power driver’s seat touchscreen infotainment system, projector headlamps, leather upholstery and reverse camera with guides. However, the Hector plus is marginally longer both in terms of length and wheelbase. The Hector Plus offers a larger engine line up, feature list and higher number of connected car systems.

Tata Harrier

Technically, the MG Hector Plus’ rival from Tata will be the upcoming Gravitas which is a seven-seat version of the Harrier. The Gravitas sports the same design, engine line up and feature list from the Harrier. The Harrier and by extension Gravitas are only offered with diesel engines both in terms of MT and AT. The Hector and Hector Plus diesel has no diesel AT but has the advantage of two petrol engines one of which can be had with a DCT while the other is a hybrid system.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio and MG Hector Plus are two different approaches to the same task, offering three-row seating in an SUV body style. Where the Hector Plus takes a new age SUV design, the Scorpio is more old-school with the high roofline and upright stance. The Hector Plus and the standard Hector run across the Scorpio’s price range and offer a bigger feature list and engine list that also includes two petrol motors. Another ace up the Hector Plus’ sleeve is its connected car technology and auto opening boot feature.

Toyota Innova

A formidable rival for the MG Hector Plus is the Toyota Innova. It’s the leader in terms of people carriers and has been around in multiple generations for over a decade now. The Innova Crysta offers most of the segment standard features like a touchscreen system, climate control, rear AC vents, leather seats and of course three-rows of seats. The Hector Plus in addition to these also offers auto-opening boot, connected car technology as well as a petrol hybrid engine set up. However, a major ace in the Toyota arsenal is its reputation when it comes to sales and service which it has gained over so many years of selling the Innova in various guises.