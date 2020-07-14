Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai Mobis makes donations worth Rs 3.5 crore

Hyundai Mobis has donated Rs 3.5 crore for COVID-19 relief in India. Mobis India Limited is an automotive parts and accessories supplier for Hyundai Motors, and has made this donation through its CSR Arm, Mobis India Foundation.

The organisation donated Rs 50 lakh directly to the PM CARES Fund. On the other hand, the rest of the money has been used to launch several initiatives in order to aid the relief measures. This includes the distribution of masks and sanitisers through Oli NGO in our country.

Hyundai Mobis is a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide and through Mobis India provides after-sales parts and even accessories to Hyundai. It already has a wide network of its own for parts distribution and supply in our country. The company has come forward to fight this Coronavirus pandemic and is organising many other activities to help and reach out to the poor and needy in these unprecedented times.