Mercedes-Benz India launches customer-centric digital offerings

- ‘Digital Service Drive Next’ and ‘Pay at your convenience’ will provide ease and convenience for customers

Mercedes-Benz today further strengthened its customer service offerings with the launch of innovative digital service solutions, the ‘DSDNxt (Digital Service Drive Next)’ and ‘Pay at your convenience’.

DSDNxt is a customer service program of Mercedes-Benz India that includes a host of digital solutions for customers from the comfort of home and avail personalised services. The new features include service updates with a quick click, wherein, customers receive a ‘Service Web Check-In Pass’ against each service. It facilitates the selection of service preferences, real-time tracking of the car during pick and drop, real-time service status update, download of service documents, and also to make online payment of service bills.

It doesn’t end here. Customers can receive all the three-pointed star service-related updates on their WhatsApp number. And when a customer visits the workshop, they will be auto-detected, be welcomed with a personalised message at the service facility, and an intimation will be provided to the entire Mercedes-Benz service staff about the customer.

This brings us to the smart financial solution ‘Pay at your convenience’. It is a service bill finance benefit to ensure ease of payment to customers for their service requirements. Affiliated with credit cards of more than 13 banks, it allows for benefits such as credit card EMI option for up to 12 months and zero-cost EMI option for three months.