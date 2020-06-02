Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai car offers in India in June 2020

June 02, 2020, 07:18 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
864 Views
Hyundai car offers in India in June 2020

- Offers for Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios, Elite i20, Elantra and the Tucson

- Offers are likely to vary in every state and from dealership to dealership

- Maximum benefit of up Rs 1 lakh

Hyundai Cars India resumed operations in May after a month long lockdown due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In an effort to revive sales, the Hyundai dealers are offering cash discounts and benefits on models like the Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios, Elite i20, Elantra and the Tucson. Customers can avail total benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh. The discount and offers are likely to vary in every state and dealership to dealership. Hence, it is recommended that the interested customers reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the discount offers. 

Potential customers for the Hyundai Santro can avail total benefit of up to Rs 40,000 (except the Era variant). This includes cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate benefit amounting to Rs 5,000. The Santro Era variant gets similar exchange bonus and corporate benefits except for a lower cash discount of Rs 10,000, thereby resulting in total benefit of Rs 30,000. 

The Hyundai Grand i10 attracts total benefits of up to Rs 60,000. This includes cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate benefit of Rs 5,000. The feature loaded sibling of the Grand i10, the Grand i10 Nios attracts total benefit of Rs 25,000. This includes cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and corporate benefit of Rs 5,000. 

The Hyundai Elite i20 attracts total benefits of up to Rs 35,000. This includes cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate benefit of Rs 5,000. The premium sedan from Hyundai, the Elantra attracts total benefit of Rs 1 lakh. This includes cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and corporate benefit of Rs 20,000. As for customers interested in the Hyundai Tucson, the SUV attracts corporate benefit of Rs 25,000. Selective dealers are additionally offering cash discount of Rs 3,000 for medical professionals (including doctors, registered nurses and pharmaceutical companies).

The Hyundai dealers have not announced offers for the Aura, Venue, Creta, Verna and the Kona. 

Hyundai Elite i20 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.64 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.94 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 7.38 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 7.7 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.68 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.42 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 7.55 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.28 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.26 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

55 Likes
59498 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2203 Likes
425910 Views

