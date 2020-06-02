Lamborghini along with Lego recreates the beautiful Sian

- The Sian is a 3,696 piece, 1:8 scale model

If you always wanted a Lamborghini in a Lego kit, there is good news on the horizon. Automobili Lamborghini and the Lego Group have partnered to produce the Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, a 3,696 piece, 1:8 scale model that embodies the unmistakable power and stunning looks of the hybrid Lamborghini super sports car.

Originally revealed at Frankfurt Auto Show 2019, the Lamborghini Sian’s futuristic features are authentically recreated in the Lego Technic model, including a replica of the V12 engine; a movable rear spoiler; front and rear suspension; and steering powered by a wheel complete with the Automobili Lamborghini badge. The model boasts scissor doors, which open to reveal the intricately recreated cockpit, with a fully-functioning eight-speed sequential gearbox controlled by a movable paddle gearshift. The vivid lime-green colour and elegant golden rims of the Lego Technic replica are available as colour and trim on the real Sian, with the model measuring over 5 inches high, 23 inches long and 9 inches wide.

Model owners can open the front hood of their Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian to find a Lamborghini overnight bag, together with a unique serial number that unlocks special content. Proud owners can also scan a QR code in the building instructions to access an exclusive series of videocasts by Automobili Lamborghini and Lego experts, exploring the inspiration behind the design of the original car and the Lego Technic model. The Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 comes in a unique box inspired by the iconic lines, signature headlight silhouette and eye-catching colour of the original Sian.