2021 Lexus IS teased ahead of 9 June debut

Lexus has announced the official reveal date of the new IS sedan. The current-generation IS has been around for almost seven years now. But without a prior hint whatsoever, the Japanese carmaker has given us a faint teaser of the new-gen IS and its swanky tail lamps.

No other details of the new IS are available at the moment. So, the Japanese sedan is expected to wear the new Lexus motif which might then be seen on other models. There will be newer design elements, however, the four-door won’t deter much from its masculine stance. The cabin will be thoroughly modern with new-age features and creature comforts.

Under the skin, the famous V8 is rumoured to be retained for the top-of-the-line model. Otherwise, the hybrid powertrain for the standard model will be shared with the new crop of Toyota models. The 3.5-litre V6 from the LS500 is also expected to be used in the IS500. The newer underpinnings should also help with the steering and suspension geometry.

More details of the new-gen Lexus IS will be revealed next week. Stay tuned to CarWale for more updates.