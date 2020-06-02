Please Tell Us Your City

  Mercedes Benz GLE now available in 450 4MATIC LWB and 400d 4MATIC LWB variants

Mercedes Benz GLE now available in 450 4MATIC LWB and 400d 4MATIC LWB variants

June 02, 2020, 01:59 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
247 Views
Mercedes Benz GLE now available in 450 4MATIC LWB and 400d 4MATIC LWB variants

- The GLE is now available with a petrol hybrid engine option 

- New top spec variant introduced in diesel guise

- The two new top-spec GLE variants are locally-made 

Back in January, Mercedes-Benz launched the second generation GLE SUV in India in two variants – the GLE 300d and GLE 400d Hip-Hop Edition. This time around, the company has further expanded the GLE product lineup by adding two new top-end India-made variants - 450 4MATIC (Petrol-hybrid) and 400d 4MATIC (Diesel). The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB is priced at Rs 88.80 lakh and GLE 400d 4MATIC LWB is priced at INR 89.90 Lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India, except Kerala). 

Both the newly launched top-end variants gets similar exterior design element as the other variants in the GLE range. In terms of features it gets Multibeam LED headlights with Ultra Range high beam, intelligent headlight control plus, 20-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels and auto park assist 360 degree surround view camera. As for the interior, it gets premium upholstery, widescreen cockpit and the Mercedes-Benz MBUX system with interior assistant. Additional interior feature highlights include – memory package for front seats, electrically adjustable rear seats, four-zone Thermotronic AC, electric sun blinds, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, illuminated aluminium running boards and more. 

Under the hood, the GLE 400d 4MATIC LWB is powered by a (2,925cc) 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine that generates 326bhp between 3,600-4,000rpm and 700Nm between 1,200-3,000rpm. The diesel variant has a top speed of 245kmph. Safety features like seven airbags, active brake assist and blind spot assist is standard in the newly launched top-spec variants. 

The GLE 450 4MATIC LWB is powered by a 2,999cc (3.0-litre) petrol engine that generates 362bhp between 5,500-6,100rpm and 500Nm of torque between 1,600-4,500rpm. This engine also gets a 48V electric motor that generates 21bhp and 250Nm of torque to provide EQ boost over short periods. The integrated starter/alternator (ISG) is responsible for hybrid functions such as EQ Boost or energy recuperation, while allowing fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology. Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) eliminates the need for a belt drive for ancillary components at the front of the engine, which reduces its overall length. The slim design, together with the physical separation of the intake/exhaust, creates space for near-engine exhaust after treatment. The 48-volt on-board power supply serves not only high power consumers such as the water pump and air-conditioning compressor, but also the ISG. The ISG also supplies energy to the battery by means of highly efficient energy recuperation. The petrol version has a top speed of 250kmph.

Both the newly launched petrol and diesel engine options get the 9G-Tronic transmission with 4MATIC all-wheel drive with variable torque distribution. The top-spec variants are capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 5.7-seconds.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 88.87 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 92.54 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 86.21 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 88.87 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 88.14 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 81.68 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 90.13 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 82.34 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 82.98 Lakh onwards

