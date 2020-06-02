Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2020 Kia Seltos - Now in pictures

2020 Kia Seltos - Now in pictures

June 02, 2020, 11:03 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
348 Views
Write a comment
2020 Kia Seltos - Now in pictures

Kia Motors India recently updated its best-selling car - the Seltos. This mid-size SUV is now available at a starting price of Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom). For its 2020 model year update, ten new features have been added to the already well-packaged car. Even its UVO connectivity suite is updated and now boasts of more than 50 functionalities. What's more, eight existing features from top-spec trims have filtered down to lower variants. Here's a picture gallery of the latest iteration of the Seltos.

Kia Seltos Exterior

Kia has added an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) across the Seltos range. Whenever the SUV undergoes heavy-footed braking during or over 55kmph, the rear tail lamps blink to warn the traffic.

Kia Seltos Exterior

The climate control panel gets a new silver treatment. Then, higher trims have been equipped with smart-key remote engine start (only on AT variants) and seven new UVO controls.

Kia Seltos Exterior

In addition to this, the sunroof is now available in a dual-tone shade. In fact, customers can have the brand’s new orange/white dual-tone colour scheme on HTX+ and GTX+ variants.

Kia Seltos Exterior

A substantial number of familiar features are now offered in lower variants. These include the sunroof, front tray USB charger and even the rear USB charger.

Kia Seltos Exterior

What’s more, a black leatherette interior theme, leatherette gear knob, printed dashboard garnish, sill plates and even dual exhaust tips can be had on the lower trims. 

Kia Seltos Exterior

Though the carmaker has discontinued the two 1.4-litre turbo petrol GTK and GTX 7DCT trims, the SUV continues to be offered in its two styling packs - Tech Line and GT Line.

Kia Seltos Exterior

Also, there's no change to the engine or transmission options. The Seltos continues to be powered by three powertrains, two petrol and a diesel with the choice of manual or automatic transmission.

Kia Seltos Exterior

Most of the prices have slightly changed like the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol trims differ by Rs 5,000-25,000. Similarly, the change of rate is around Rs 15,000-35,000 for the 1.5-litre diesel models.

Kia Seltos Exterior

Good news for the buyers of the top-of-the-line GTX+ 7DCT is that it’s affordable by Rs 5,000. However, pricing of the GTX and GTX+ manual trims vary by Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

Kia Seltos Exterior
  • Kia
  • Seltos
  • Kia Seltos
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers
Ad

Kia Seltos Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.57 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.02 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.57 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.67 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.47 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.02 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia is bringing its second product and the new fla ...

229 Likes
72060 Views

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

The Kia Seltos’ closest rival is the Hyundai Cr ...

750 Likes
395989 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in