2020 Kia Seltos - Now in pictures

Kia Motors India recently updated its best-selling car - the Seltos. This mid-size SUV is now available at a starting price of Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom). For its 2020 model year update, ten new features have been added to the already well-packaged car. Even its UVO connectivity suite is updated and now boasts of more than 50 functionalities. What's more, eight existing features from top-spec trims have filtered down to lower variants. Here's a picture gallery of the latest iteration of the Seltos.

Kia has added an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) across the Seltos range. Whenever the SUV undergoes heavy-footed braking during or over 55kmph, the rear tail lamps blink to warn the traffic.

The climate control panel gets a new silver treatment. Then, higher trims have been equipped with smart-key remote engine start (only on AT variants) and seven new UVO controls.

In addition to this, the sunroof is now available in a dual-tone shade. In fact, customers can have the brand’s new orange/white dual-tone colour scheme on HTX+ and GTX+ variants.

A substantial number of familiar features are now offered in lower variants. These include the sunroof, front tray USB charger and even the rear USB charger.

What’s more, a black leatherette interior theme, leatherette gear knob, printed dashboard garnish, sill plates and even dual exhaust tips can be had on the lower trims.

Though the carmaker has discontinued the two 1.4-litre turbo petrol GTK and GTX 7DCT trims, the SUV continues to be offered in its two styling packs - Tech Line and GT Line.

Also, there's no change to the engine or transmission options. The Seltos continues to be powered by three powertrains, two petrol and a diesel with the choice of manual or automatic transmission.

Most of the prices have slightly changed like the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol trims differ by Rs 5,000-25,000. Similarly, the change of rate is around Rs 15,000-35,000 for the 1.5-litre diesel models.

Good news for the buyers of the top-of-the-line GTX+ 7DCT is that it’s affordable by Rs 5,000. However, pricing of the GTX and GTX+ manual trims vary by Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.