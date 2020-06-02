Please Tell Us Your City

  2020 Kia Seltos launched: Why should you buy?

2020 Kia Seltos launched: Why should you buy?

June 02, 2020, 11:59 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
2020 Kia Seltos launched: Why should you buy?

What’s good?

Since the Kia Seltos is available in multiple variants, there is a model for every set of buyer. Further, the higher trims come loaded with features like 360-degree camera, sound mood lighting, BOSE eight-speaker music system, ventilated seats, sunroof, UVO Connect, integrated air purifier and more.

What’s not so good?

With the model-year update, Kia has discontinued the GTK variant from the Seltos GT Line. This particular variant was the more accessible entry-point trim that came with the 1.4-litre TGDI motor. What’s more, the petrol IVT (CVT) automatic is only available in the HTX trim.

Best variant to buy

The Kia Seltos is available in as many as 16 variants, so choosing one is not less than a nightmare. On the flipside, there’s a Seltos for every buyer. Customers looking for a value-for-money variant, and aren’t willing to spend more on the top-spec variant, can opt for the HTX+ trim, which is available with manual as well as automatic transmissions. Those who like to get a fully-loaded version can either choose the HTX+ or the GTX+ trim.

Specifications

Petrol

1.5-litre - 113bhp/145Nm

Six-speed manual and IVT (CVT)

1.4-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol - 138bhp/242Nm

Six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT

Diesel 

1.5-litre - 113bhp/250Nm

Six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission

Did you know?

The Seltos is the production version of the Kia SP Concept. It shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Hyundai Creta.

Kia Seltos Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.57 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.02 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.57 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.67 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.47 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.02 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11 Lakh onwards

