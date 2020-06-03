Please Tell Us Your City

  • BMW 4 Series Coupe breaks cover

BMW 4 Series Coupe breaks cover

June 03, 2020, 04:12 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
BMW 4 Series Coupe breaks cover

-         Gets 48V mild hybrid system

-         New BMW kidney grille is hard to miss

For the uninitiated, BMW sold the 3 Series in sedan, coupe and cabriolet body styles for the first six-generations. Then with the previous-gen F80 model, the coupe and cabriolet were separated under the 4 Series nameplate. Now, after the G20 3 Series has been around for almost two years, BMW has taken the wraps off the new-gen 4 Series Coupe. But unlike the outgoing model, the new 4 Coupe is not just 3 Series fewer doors anymore.

BMW 3 Series Exterior

Firstly, we have to admit the new kidney grille design on the 4 might not be to everyone’s liking. But give it some time, and it does grow on you. Meanwhile, the headlamps aren’t borrowed from the standard 3 Series either. They look much like the ones seen on the 8 Series. There are large vents on either side of the protruding grille and sharp creases on the bonnet add the necessary drama.

BMW 3 Series Exterior

In profile, the sloping roofline has a lot of character while the iconic ‘Hofmeister Kink’ is also present. The rear might be the best angle to look at the 4 Series Coupe, with its sleeker tail lamps and the right amount of masculine creases as well. The coupe sits on 19-inch M-sport alloy wheels.

BMW 3 Series Exterior

The cabin, in typical BMW fashion, is familiar as it is shared with the standard 3 Series. You do get all the standard features with added few additions in the two-door model like the seatbelt extension arm. Although there is a full-size second row in the 4 Series, they don’t appear to be very comfortable for two full-size adults. But these seats can be folded down to extend the boot capacity.

BMW 3 Series Exterior

Powertrain choices include three petrol and four diesel options. The 420i gets a 184bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol while the 430i puts out 258bhp/400Nm from the same capacity motor. The range-topping petrol is the M440i xDrive making 374bhp and 500Nm from its 3.0-litre straight-six. It gets a 48V mild-hybrid as standard along with AWD layout. Its 0-100kmph time is an impressive 4.5 seconds. The diesel line-up includes a 420d, 420d xDrive making 190bhp/400Nm from its 2.0-litre four-pot diesel. The 430d has a straight-six making 286bhp/650Nm. And the diesel range-topper is the M440d xDrive producing 340bhp/700Nm. All diesel options get a 48V system as standard while the eight-speed automatic is standard across the range.

BMW 3 Series Exterior

Sales for the new BMW 4 Series is slated to commence in October. It will soon be joined by a Convertible and a four-door Gran Coupe body styles. Meanwhile, the fully-blown M4 line-up is another year away.

BMW 3 Series Exterior
  • BMW
  • BMW 3-Series
  • 3 series
  • BMW M4
  • M4
  • 4 Series
  • 4 Series Coupe
  • BMW 4 Series Coupe
