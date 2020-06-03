BMW India financial services launches new ownership schemes

- Up to 40 percent lower EMI over the first 2.5 years

- Zero percent down-payment with interest rates starting as low as 5.99 percent

BMW India financial services has launched a new ‘Easy Start’ financial offer with a host of benefits that make it easier for customers to own a BMW or Mini car of their choice.

This plan influences the purchase decision by bringing down the cost of ownership, both in the starting period as well as in the long-term.

An important feature of ‘Easy Start’ plan is the upto 40 percent lower EMIs for the first 2.5 years (over the standard offer). Combined with a provision of zero percent down-payment, this is extremely beneficial as the customer’s financial commitment remains low for a significant period.

Moreover, at any given point in time, the customers have absolute freedom to restructure the loan at zero charges as per their requirements and convenience. A special introductory 5.99 percent rate of interest is being offered currently on the BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series and the BMW X3.

Likewise, with the BMW/Mini 360˚ benefit, a pre-decided and guaranteed buy-back value for their BMW or Mini is arrived at. As this buy-back value is computed on the ex-showroom price of the car instead of the retail value, it makes it immune to market fluctuations or demand; further leading to direct savings for the customers.

Kathrin Frauscher, MD and CEO, BMW India financial services said, “The BMW Group has always stepped up to the needs of its customers. We understand their desires and are quick to offer the best solutions that bring them true joy.”