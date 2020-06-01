2020 Kia Seltos range launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 9.89 lakh

-There are 16 variants across three engine options

-10 new added features across the range

The 2020 updated Kia Seltos has been launched in India at Rs 9.89 lakh (all-India ex-showroom). There are 16 variants across three engine options and two trim levels. Kia has added 10 new features across the range as part of the model year refresh for the Seltos SUV.

We have already looked into the full details of what is being offered across the range for the updated Seltos and you can read about that here. All versions of the SUV get emergency stop signal, front and rear USB charging points as standard. Also new to the Seltos’ extensive feature list are engine start via the smart key, extended command list for the UVO connect App as well as dual muffler tips for the HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ variants.

The Seltos is offered with three powertrain options. The standard petrol engine on offer is a1.5-litre unit producing 114bhp/144Nm and this can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. Diesel power is via a 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit producing 114bhp/250Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT. Finally, the sporty GT trim line gets the 1.4-litre GDi unit that produces 138bhp/242Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT.

The Kia Seltos is a direct rival for the likes of the Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, Renault Captur and the Hyundai Creta in the D-segment of the Indian car market.

Commenting on the introduction, Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia Motors India said, “The Seltos marked the arrival of the Kia brand in India. It laid a strong foundation for Kia in the country and as a vehicle; it has been a true game-changer in the Indian automobile industry. With the refreshed Seltos, Kia Motors India makes India’s favourite SUV even more attractive with new features and options. The Seltos enabled us to address all the unmet needs of the segment, and with the next-gen technology in the refreshed Seltos, we are confident that we will deliver unparalleled customer delight. The refreshed Seltos is the result of a deep understanding of the Indian automotive market, and our customers’ desires and requirements, and we are confident it will continue to win hearts for Kia in India.”

Prices for the 2020 Kia Seltos (All-India ex-showroom)

Kia Seltos Petrol 1.5

HTE- Rs 9,89,000

HTK - Rs 10,49,000

HTK+- Rs 11,59,000

HTX- Rs 13,34,000

HTX AT- Rs 14,34,000

Kia Seltos petrol 1.4

GTX- Rs 15,54,000

GTX+- Rs 16,39,000

GTX+ 7DCT- Rs 17,29,000

Kia Seltos diesel 1.5

HTE- Rs 10,34,000

HTK- Rs 11,69,000

HTK+ - Rs 12,69,000

HTK+ AT- Rs 13,69,000

HTX- Rs 14,44,000

HTX+-Rs 15,49,000

HTX+ AT- Rs 16,49,000

GTX+ AT- Rs 17,34,000