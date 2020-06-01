MG Motor India sells 710 units in May

- MG Motor India has resumed operations at 655 of its dealerships

- The company has introduced the ZS in six new cities

MG Motor India has recorded sales of 710 units for the month of May 2020, amidst supply chain constraints. The carmaker has resumed production at its Halol manufacturing plant with approximately 30% capacity utilisation. 65% of its showrooms and service stations across the country are also operational with reduced manpower.

As part of its ‘Phase 2’ expansion plan, MG is introducing the ZS EV in six new cities including Pune, Surat, Cochin, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Chennai from June 2020. This move will result in the presence of the pure electric vehicle across 11 regions in India. The company recently introduced its new contact-free technology suite ‘Shield Plus’ to enhance the customer experience. It continues to follow all sanitisation processes at its facilities to ensure the safety of its customers and employees. The carmaker has also tied up with Medklinn’s Cerafusion sterilisation technology for vehicle cabin sterilisation.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “Supply chain disruption coupled with stricter credit financing along with non-operation of some dealerships due to the lockdown have impacted our sales in May. The production loss notwithstanding, our front-end retail operations continue to operate with less than normal staff strength. At these times, we remain connected with our customers waiting for delivery of the Hector and continue to prioritize deliveries with supply chain improvements in June. We hope to restore normalcy from July onwards. All of our vehicles' stocks across channels and dealership inventory are BS6 units.”