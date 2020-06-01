Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki records sales of 18,539 units in May

Maruti Suzuki records sales of 18,539 units in May

June 01, 2020, 01:57 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Maruti Suzuki records sales of 18,539 units in May

- Maruti Suzuki exported 4,651 units after port operations resumed

- The company has resumed production at all plants in India

Maruti Suzuki has posted total sales of 18,539 units in May 2020 including 13,865 units in the domestic market and sales of 23 units to other OEM. The company also exported 4,651 units following resumption of port operations at Mundra and Mumbai port.

Maruti resumed its manufacturing operations post lock down from 12 May at its Manesar facility and from 18 May 18 at its Gurugram facility. The brand also restarted production at Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) from 25 May, which manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki sold zero units due to the lockdown issued to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. The company recently extended the free service and warranty validity of vehicles till 30 June, details of which can be read here.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • vitara brezza
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
