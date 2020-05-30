Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki extends free service and warranty validity till 30 June

May 30, 2020, 05:12 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Maruti Suzuki extends free service and warranty validity till 30 June

- Maruti Suzuki announces extension of free service, warranty and extended warranty

- Previous extension was for vehicles with services expiring from 15 March to 30 April

Maruti Suzuki has announced extension of free service, primary warranty and extended warranty for customers who could not avail the services due to the lockdown to control the Coronavirus pandemic.

Vehicles with their free service or warranty scheduled to expire between 15 March and 31 May has now been extended up to 30 June. The company had previously announced an extension for free service and warranty for services expiring from 15 March to 30 April.

Maruti recently resumed production at the Manesar and Gujarat plants details of which are available here. The brand has also restarted operations at more than 1,350 showrooms and delivered 5,000 cars, details of which can be read here.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • XL6
  • Maruti Suzuki XL6
