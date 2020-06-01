Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai reports sales of 12,583 cars in May

June 01, 2020, 12:59 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
1802 Views
Hyundai reports sales of 12,583 cars in May

- Cumulative sales of 12,583 units

- Includes domestic sales and exports

- More dealerships to reopen soon

Hyundai has announced its sales figures with an overall sales of 12,583 units in May 2020. This includes domestic sales of 6,883 units and an export of 5,700 cars.

Hyundai Aura Exterior

This progressive growth is backed by 15,000 bookings received across models, and about 11,000 new vehicles delivered to customers last month. Then, the carmaker has received an overwhelming response for the new Hyundai Creta with around 24,000 bookings since its launch. We even saw the launch of the new Verna recently when more than 850 Hyundai showrooms and almost 1,000 workshops opened across the country, in compliance with Government Regulations.

Hyundai Aura Exterior

The Coronavirus pandemic brought everything to a halt a couple of months ago leading to a global crisis. Thankfully, now things are stuttering back to life and operations have gradually begun. Amidst precarious conditions like these, Hyundai begun production at its plant and dealerships also opened while taking the onerous task of safety, hygiene and sanitisation as priority. The carmaker plans to expedite economic recovery with the sales of its new cars while ensuring adherence to safety guidelines at its showrooms and workshops.

Hyundai Aura Exterior
