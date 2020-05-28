Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Kia Seltos gets model year 2020 updates

Kia Seltos gets model year 2020 updates

May 28, 2020, 02:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Kia Seltos gets model year 2020 updates

- MY2020 Kia Seltos is expected to get a price hike

- All variants now come with emergency stop signal and front and rear USB charging as standard

According to a leaked image shared on the web, the Kia Seltos is all set to receive a model year update soon. The MY2020 Seltos receives a host of feature additions across the variant range.

Beginning with the Kia Seltos HTE trims, the model now receives emergency stop signal, front USB charger and rear USB charger, thus making it a standard feature across the variant line-up. The HTK Plus trim is now equipped with a leatherette gear knob, gloss black dashboard with dynamic pattern and a dual muffler design. 

The Kia Seltos HTX and HTX Plus trims gets feature additions in the form of a metal scuff plate with the Kia logo and a metal garnish on the AC control panel and grab handle. The HTX trim will also come equipped with an electric sunroof and LED room lamps, features that are not available in the outgoing version.

Kia Seltos Exterior

The GTX trim of the MY2020 Kia Seltos will witness addition of features including an electric sunroof and LED room lamps while the GTX Plus trim will feature the metal garnish on the AC control panel and grab handle as well as Black interior colour scheme with red stitching. The automatic variants of the HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and GTX Plus now receive the remote engine start feature that can be used via the key fob.

Powertrain options on the model year 2020 Kia Seltos will include the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel motors are paired to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a CVT and six-speed torque converter automatic units are available as an option respectively. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit is offered exclusively with a seven-speed DCT unit. We expect Kia Motors to announce prices for the MY2020 Seltos soon.

Image Source

  • Kia
  • Seltos
  • Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.48 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.87 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 11.06 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.46 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.53 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.32 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.98 Lakh onwards

