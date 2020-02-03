BS6-compliant Hyundai Venue, Elite i20 and Grand i10 bookings open

- Booking amount for the BS6 Hyundai Elite i20, Venue and Grand i10 is Rs 10,000

- 75% of the brand’s portfolio is now compliant with the new emission norms

Hyundai India has commenced bookings for the BS6-compliant versions of the Venue, Elite i20 and Grand i10. The aforementioned models can be booked at any Hyundai showroom for an amount of Rs 10,000.

Hyundai has already updated models including the Grand i10 Nios, Elantra, Santro and Aura to comply with the BS6 emission norms. Now, 75% of Hyundai’s product range in India complies with the new emission norms.

The company will also unveil the next-gen Creta and launch the Tucson facelift at the Auto Expo 2020 next week. While the new-gen Hyundai Creta will be launched in India in March 2020, the third generation Elite i20 is expected to be unveiled later this year.