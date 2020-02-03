Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda to showcase Karoq, Octvia RS245 and Superb facelift at the 2020 Auto Expo

Skoda to showcase Karoq, Octvia RS245 and Superb facelift at the 2020 Auto Expo

February 03, 2020, 09:15 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
15599 Views
Be the first to comment
Skoda to showcase Karoq, Octvia RS245 and Superb facelift at the 2020 Auto Expo

-This is a mid-life update for the Superb

-Octavia RS245 to be launched at the Expo

-Karoq will be a rival for the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and Kia Seltos

Skoda is going full guns blazing for the Indian car market with the Vision-IN concept which will spawn their first vehicle based on the MQB A0-IN platform. However, while that will arrive in 2021, they will open their new innings this year with three cars, the Karoq SUV, Octavia RS245 and a facelifted version of the Superb sedan. 

Karoq 

This is Skoda’s answer to the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and future models from the likes of MG and Kia. It will be offered here in CBU guise initially and depending on the demand, may even consider assembling the car locally. It is expected to be offered with both petrol and diesel power for the Indian car market. 

Skoda Karoq Exterior

Octavia RS245

Skoda has managed to carve itself a nice little niche in the performance market with the Octavia RS and will now look to cement its position with the most powerful Octavia ever made- the RS245. It’s got the same genes as the regular Octavia RS but with, you guessed it, 245bhp going through the front wheels. It’s expected to be marginally higher in terms of price over the regular Octavia RS and will most likely be sold out as soon as its launched. 

Skoda Karoq Exterior

Skoda Superb facelift

The Skoda Superb will get a mid-life update in the form of the car that you see in the photo. It's expected to be offered only with BS6-compliant petrol power. The mid-life update will see it get an updated interior and exterior design and a new infotainment system. The Superb will continue to be Skoda’s flagship car in the Indian market.    

  • Skoda
  • Skoda Superb facelift
  • Karoq
  • Skoda Karoq
  • Superb Facelift
  • Octavia RS 245
  • Skoda Octavia RS 245
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Skoda Karoq The New Jeep Compass Rival Auto Expo 2020

Skoda Karoq The New Jeep Compass Rival Auto Expo 2020

There's a new mid-size SUV from Skoda that's garne ...

22 Likes
1318 Views

Skoda Vision IN Explained Auto Expo 2020

Skoda Vision IN Explained Auto Expo 2020

Skoda Vision IN Concept spearheads the carmaker's ...

6 Likes
1622 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

Mar 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad
Volvo XC40Volvo XC40 priceVolvo XC40 TnCVolvo XC40 Book Now

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in