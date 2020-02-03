Skoda to showcase Karoq, Octvia RS245 and Superb facelift at the 2020 Auto Expo

-This is a mid-life update for the Superb

-Octavia RS245 to be launched at the Expo

-Karoq will be a rival for the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and Kia Seltos

Skoda is going full guns blazing for the Indian car market with the Vision-IN concept which will spawn their first vehicle based on the MQB A0-IN platform. However, while that will arrive in 2021, they will open their new innings this year with three cars, the Karoq SUV, Octavia RS245 and a facelifted version of the Superb sedan.

Karoq

This is Skoda’s answer to the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and future models from the likes of MG and Kia. It will be offered here in CBU guise initially and depending on the demand, may even consider assembling the car locally. It is expected to be offered with both petrol and diesel power for the Indian car market.

Octavia RS245

Skoda has managed to carve itself a nice little niche in the performance market with the Octavia RS and will now look to cement its position with the most powerful Octavia ever made- the RS245. It’s got the same genes as the regular Octavia RS but with, you guessed it, 245bhp going through the front wheels. It’s expected to be marginally higher in terms of price over the regular Octavia RS and will most likely be sold out as soon as its launched.

Skoda Superb facelift

The Skoda Superb will get a mid-life update in the form of the car that you see in the photo. It's expected to be offered only with BS6-compliant petrol power. The mid-life update will see it get an updated interior and exterior design and a new infotainment system. The Superb will continue to be Skoda’s flagship car in the Indian market.