  Home
  News
  • Volkswagen Taigun revealed in India: Now in pictures

Volkswagen Taigun revealed in India: Now in pictures

February 04, 2020, 10:51 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Volkswagen Taigun revealed in India: Now in pictures

At the first-ever Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Media Night in New Delhi, the German carmaker took the covers off the all-new India-bound Taigun. The compact SUV is the first product to spawn from the India 2.0 program and will make its public debut at the Auto Expo 2020. Here is a detailed look at the new Taigun in our picture gallery.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

This is not the first time we are seeing the name Taigun on a VW SUV. Back in 2012, Volkswagen showcased a Taigun Concept which also reprised at the 2014 Auto Expo.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

Appearance-wise, the India-spec Taigun shares much of its design with the international-spec T-Cross which is on sale in many global markets already.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

However, underpinned by the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform, the Taigun is highly localised to meet the Indian demands and is meant for young customers and women.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

For instance, the suspensions are tweaked for the 205mm of ground clearance. There are rugged bash plates both fore and aft along with body cladding all around.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

Upfront, the Volkswagen identity is carried forward with large squared-off headlamps conjoined by chrome louvred grille. However, the front bumper is too aggressive.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

In profile, the Taigun does resemble a scaled-down Tiguan which isn’t a bad thing at all. There are sharp shoulder creases on the side and roof rails add to the rugged appeal.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

At the back, the flamboyant taillamps running across the tailgate do catch attention. Even the funky paint scheme and alloy wheel design is part of the Taigun’s character.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

Meanwhile, the cabin is thoroughly modern and akin to the ones found on Euro-spec Volkswagens. The exterior body-coloured inserts dominate the dashboard. 

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

The contrast colour interior add flair to the interior while there are many familiar VW elements scattered all around the cabin.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

The no-fuss cabin is complemented by large and informative instrument binnacle, integrated touchscreen and nicely laid out centre console.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

Although powertrain details are still under covers, we reckon under the hood will either be a 1.0-litre three-pot TSI motor or 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

A diesel might join in later and a CNG variant is speculated to be on the cards as well. Choice of transmission would include a manual as well as DSG automatic.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

It is developed with over 90 per cent parts localisation and the carmaker claims it will be available at an accessible price and will offer a low cost of ownership.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

Prices are expected be under the Rs 10-16 lakh bracket. Which means it will compete against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks and Tata Harrier.

Pictures by Kapil Angane

  • Volkswagen
  • Taigun
  • Volkswagen T-Roc
  • T-Roc
  • T Cross
  • Volkswagen T Cross
  • Volskwagen Taigun
