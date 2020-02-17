Please Tell Us Your City

  • BS6 Hyundai Venue to get 1.5-litre diesel engine; 1.4-litre unit discontinued

BS6 Hyundai Venue to get 1.5-litre diesel engine; 1.4-litre unit discontinued

February 17, 2020, 12:55 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2492 Views
BS6 Hyundai Venue to get 1.5-litre diesel engine; 1.4-litre unit discontinued

- BS6 Hyundai Venue to get de-tuned version of 1.5-litre diesel engine from Kia Seltos

- This engine is also expected to power the new-gen Creta and third-gen i20 

Hyundai recently started accepting bookings for the BS6-compliant versions of the Venue, Elite i20 and Grand i10. Now, according to dealer sources in the know, the BS6-compliant Venue will receive a significant update in the form of a new diesel engine. 

The 1.4-litre diesel motor will soon be replaced by a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The BS4 Hyundai Venue was powered by a 1.4-litre diesel engine that produced 89bhp and 220Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed manual transmission. This motor will soon be replaced by a BS6-compliant Kia-sourced 1.5-litre diesel engine that powers the Seltos, albeit in a de-tuned format.

In its current state of tune, the 1.5-litre diesel mill in the Kia Seltos produces 114bhp and 250Nm of torque. We expect this de-tuned 1.5-litre diesel engine to power other models from the Hyundai stable including the new-gen Creta and the third generation i20. The former was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 while the latter is expected to be unveiled at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

