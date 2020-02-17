Please Tell Us Your City

New Land Rover Discovery Sport: Now in pictures

February 17, 2020, 07:21 AM IST by Siddharth
2408 Views
Be the first to comment
New Land Rover Discovery Sport: Now in pictures

Land Rover has launched the second-generation Discovery Sport in India with prices starting from Rs 57.06 lakhs. The five+two seater luxury SUV has been given a redesign, is based on an improved platform and gets a whole lot of new features. So what’s new? Let’s take a look at them in pictures:

Land Rover Discovery Sport Rear Right Three-Quarter

First off, the new Discovery Sport is not revolutionarily different in terms of design. The inspiration from the larger Discovery is evident in the lights and bumper design.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Wheels-Tyres

The 18-inch alloy wheels are offered as standard, but the design is different based on the trim chosen. R-Dynamic SE wheels on the left, S wheels on the right.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Front Right Three-Quarter

The ‘base’ S trim is more off-road friendly than the sportier looking R-Dynamic trim, but loses out on some high-tech features.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Dashboard

The interior design is completely refreshed, though it will feel familiar if you have seen the interior of the new Range Rover Evoque.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Dashboard

The piano-black, shiny, fingerprint-magnet centre console touch-sensitive buttons and two physical dials to control the climate control and driving modes.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Interior

A fixed panoramic sunroof is offered as standard to stop the class-first five+two seating arrangement from feeling too claustrophobic.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Mirror

Drivers will appreciate the new ‘ClearSight’ interior rearview mirror, especially if they have a full house in the SUV.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Exterior

The system uses a roof-mounted camera and a switchable display on the mirror to give an unblocked view.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Engine Bay

For now, Land Rover is only offering the Discovery Sport with a BS6 compliant two-litre ‘Ingenium’ diesel engine paired with the familiar nine-speed ZF automatic transmission.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Exterior

The Land Rover Discovery Sport remains capable off-road and it now also gets the ‘Terrain Response 2’ system for improved grip over different surfaces and climatic conditions.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Exterior

The Discovery Sport’s radar and camera-based safety suite offers automatic brake assist, lane-keep assist and driver fatigue warning.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 68.93 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 71.77 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 67.54 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 68.93 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 68.36 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 63.36 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 68.93 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 63.51 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 64.37 Lakhs onwards

