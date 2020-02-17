New Land Rover Discovery Sport: Now in pictures

Land Rover has launched the second-generation Discovery Sport in India with prices starting from Rs 57.06 lakhs. The five+two seater luxury SUV has been given a redesign, is based on an improved platform and gets a whole lot of new features. So what’s new? Let’s take a look at them in pictures:

First off, the new Discovery Sport is not revolutionarily different in terms of design. The inspiration from the larger Discovery is evident in the lights and bumper design.

The 18-inch alloy wheels are offered as standard, but the design is different based on the trim chosen. R-Dynamic SE wheels on the left, S wheels on the right.

The ‘base’ S trim is more off-road friendly than the sportier looking R-Dynamic trim, but loses out on some high-tech features.

The interior design is completely refreshed, though it will feel familiar if you have seen the interior of the new Range Rover Evoque.

The piano-black, shiny, fingerprint-magnet centre console touch-sensitive buttons and two physical dials to control the climate control and driving modes.

A fixed panoramic sunroof is offered as standard to stop the class-first five+two seating arrangement from feeling too claustrophobic.

Drivers will appreciate the new ‘ClearSight’ interior rearview mirror, especially if they have a full house in the SUV.

The system uses a roof-mounted camera and a switchable display on the mirror to give an unblocked view.

For now, Land Rover is only offering the Discovery Sport with a BS6 compliant two-litre ‘Ingenium’ diesel engine paired with the familiar nine-speed ZF automatic transmission.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport remains capable off-road and it now also gets the ‘Terrain Response 2’ system for improved grip over different surfaces and climatic conditions.

The Discovery Sport’s radar and camera-based safety suite offers automatic brake assist, lane-keep assist and driver fatigue warning.