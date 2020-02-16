Please Tell Us Your City

FADA asks manufacturers to dispatch BS6 vehicles

February 16, 2020, 11:35 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
FADA asks manufacturers to dispatch BS6 vehicles

- Supreme Court rejects plea seeking extension on BS4 deadline

- FADA requests manufacturers to dispatch only BS6 vehicles to dealers

- Dealers asked to plan their liquidation of BS4 inventory as per 31 March 2020 deadline 

The plea filed by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) for extension of BS4 deadline by one month has been rejected by the Supreme Court. Back on 24 October, 2018 the apex court had issued a notification stating that no BS4 vehicle would be sold or registered in India from 1 April, 2020. Following the Supreme Court rejection for extension of the deadline, FADA has now requested manufacturers to only dispatch BS6 vehicles to the dealers and stop billing BS4 vehicles with immediate effect. 

FADA has also circulated an internal message with the dealers which advices them to plan liquidation of BS4 inventory. Commenting on the order, FADA President Shri Ashish Kale said 'Hearing FADA’s plea, the Hon’ble SC did not consider our appeal for extension of sale deadline for Stock vehicles and reconfirmed on their October 2018 order of 31st March, 2020 as the deadline for sale and registration of BS4 vehicles. Considering the long downturn which has lasted well over a year now and the current dynamic demand situation, selling 100 per cent of the BS4 vehicles currently in stock with our members by 31st of March is a tough task. FADA hence appeals to all OEMs to shift completely to BS6 vehicles for all wholesale despatches to dealers and stop further billing of BS4 vehicles with immediate effect to dealers thereby helping liquidation of current BS4 inventory for a smoother transition to BS6.” 

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Alto
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto
