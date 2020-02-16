Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol at Auto Expo 2020 - Now in Pictures

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Vitara Brezza facelift at the Auto Expo 2020. And as a part of the life cycle update, the compact SUV gets a petrol motor that replaces the ubiquitous diesel engine and an updated styling.

The changes are subtle, and Maruti Suzuki has clearly gone for the 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it' strategy. So, there's a set of new LED projector headlamps, a redesigned chrome grille, revised front bumper and LED fog lamps.

In profile, there aren't too many changes. However, the new Vitara Brezza gets 16-inch machined alloys. It gets an option of dual-tone paint schemes, so you can choose between a contrast black or white roof.

Moving to the rear of the SUV, the Vitara Brezza facelift features new LED taillights and a slightly restyled rear bumper.

Inside, the cabin continues to remain unchanged. However, the SUV gets a new fabric upholstery for the seats and there's also an auto-dimming IRVM as a part of the features list update.

With the facelift, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the only compact SUV to have gone from a diesel-only offering to a petrol-only model. It is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol motor that makes 103bhp and 138Nm, coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed torque converter automatic. In the automatic guise, it also gets the SHVS mild-hybrid system that helps deliver better fuel economy.