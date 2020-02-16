Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol at Auto Expo 2020 - Now in Pictures

February 16, 2020, 08:12 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol at Auto Expo 2020 - Now in Pictures

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Vitara Brezza facelift at the Auto Expo 2020. And as a part of the life cycle update, the compact SUV gets a petrol motor that replaces the ubiquitous diesel engine and an updated styling.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Exterior

The changes are subtle, and Maruti Suzuki has clearly gone for the 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it' strategy. So, there's a set of new LED projector headlamps, a redesigned chrome grille, revised front bumper and LED fog lamps.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Exterior

In profile, there aren't too many changes. However, the new Vitara Brezza gets 16-inch machined alloys. It gets an option of dual-tone paint schemes, so you can choose between a contrast black or white roof.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Exterior

Moving to the rear of the SUV, the Vitara Brezza facelift features new LED taillights and a slightly restyled rear bumper.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Interior

Inside, the cabin continues to remain unchanged. However, the SUV gets a new fabric upholstery for the seats and there's also an auto-dimming IRVM as a part of the features list update.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Exterior

With the facelift, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the only compact SUV to have gone from a diesel-only offering to a petrol-only model. It is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol motor that makes 103bhp and 138Nm, coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed torque converter automatic. In the automatic guise, it also gets the SHVS mild-hybrid system that helps deliver better fuel economy.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Exterior
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
