  • Mercedes-Benz GLA at the Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

Mercedes-Benz GLA at the Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

February 16, 2020, 06:38 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
4435 Views
Be the first to comment
Mercedes-Benz GLA at the Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

Mercedes-Benz is going full speed ahead with its SUV charge for India and has showcased the latest generation GLA small SUV for India at the Auto Expo 2020. 

Mercedes-Benz New GLA Rear view

This new generation GLA gets a new design language which brings it much closer to its larger siblings in terms of shared elements on the outside. 

Mercedes-Benz New GLA Headlamps

Design highlights for the GLA, on the outside, include new front and rear lighting packages as well as an updated design for the front and rear bumpers. 

Mercedes-Benz New GLA Interior

The GLA has grown in size and taken a step up in terms of cabin design. The party piece being the large one piece digital instrument cluster and infotainment screens.

Mercedes-Benz New GLA Interior

You also get a grey and black cabin trim with coloured stitching, dual zone climate control and AC vents that are similar to the ones found on the Mercedes F1 team pit wall. 

Mercedes-Benz New GLA Engine Bay

The GLA will be offered in both petrol and diesel guise with the car in the pictures being the latter. The car in the photos is the 220d diesel version. 

Mercedes-Benz New GLA Interior

Mercedes officially announced at the unveiling that the car will be launched in India in October. It will be locally assembled at Mercedes’ plant outside Pune. 

