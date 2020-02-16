Mahindra Funster at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

Mahindra and Mahindra's show-stopper at the Auto Expo 2020 was undoubtedly the Funster. This convertible SUV concept was part of the 18 cars line-up from the carmaker at this year's event. It's a design study unlike the production-spec cars exhibited at this show. Yet, even if this concept aims at creating a niche SUV, here's a picture gallery of what previews the next-gen XUV500.

Up front is the carmaker's signature grille with multiple vertical slats that are illuminated. Then it gets inverted L-shaped DRLS and headlamps.

All of this speaks of aggression. Something that we have often seen in all Mahindra vehicles. No wonder then, this is called the future of design when it comes to Mahindra SUVs.

The most unique thing about this design study is that it has two scissor doors. Also, there are no roof or pillars at all making it a one-off sample.

What's also interesting is that even the conventional windscreen is replaced by a small wind-deflector screen. And, the instrument cluster will be a digital screen.

Power to the Funster comes via a 60kWh battery and four electric motors, that provide a combined power output of over 300bhp.

This electric car can do a sprint to 100kmph in just five seconds. The claimed range is 520km, and Mahindra says the top speed stands at 200kmph.