Mahindra Funster at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

February 16, 2020, 06:46 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
Mahindra Funster at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

Mahindra and Mahindra's show-stopper at the Auto Expo 2020 was undoubtedly the Funster. This convertible SUV concept was part of the 18 cars line-up from the carmaker at this year's event. It's a design study unlike the production-spec cars exhibited at this show. Yet, even if this concept aims at creating a niche SUV, here's a picture gallery of what previews the next-gen XUV500.

Mahindra XUV500 Exterior

Up front is the carmaker's signature grille with multiple vertical slats that are illuminated. Then it gets inverted L-shaped DRLS and headlamps. 

Mahindra XUV500 Exterior

All of this speaks of aggression. Something that we have often seen in all Mahindra vehicles. No wonder then, this is called the future of design when it comes to Mahindra SUVs.

Mahindra XUV500 Exterior

The most unique thing about this design study is that it has two scissor doors. Also, there are no roof or pillars at all making it a one-off sample.

Mahindra XUV500 Interior

What's also interesting is that even the conventional windscreen is replaced by a small wind-deflector screen. And, the instrument cluster will be a digital screen.

Mahindra XUV500 Interior

Power to the Funster comes via a 60kWh battery and four electric motors, that provide a combined power output of over 300bhp.

Mahindra XUV500 Interior

This electric car can do a sprint to 100kmph in just five seconds. The claimed range is 520km, and Mahindra says the top speed stands at 200kmph.

Mahindra XUV500 Exterior
  • Mahindra
  • XUV500
  • Mahindra XUV500
  • Mahindra Funster
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Mahindra XUV500 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 14.98 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.66 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 15.06 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 14.94 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 13.97 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 15.23 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 13.98 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 13.99 Lakhs onwards

