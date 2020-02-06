Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

- Gets a 1.5-litre petrol motor with SHVS mild-hybrid tech

- Revised styling along with feature additions

- No diesel powertrain on offer

Maruti Suzuki has showcased the Vitara Brezza facelift in India at the Auto Expo 2020. The model features updated styling, additional equipment and a new petrol engine. The facelifted Vitara Brezza is available in three new colour options including Torque Blue, Oven Red and Autmn Orange.

Under the hood, it is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox and there’s also an automatic transmission for added convenience. There’s no diesel powertrain on offer, but Maruti Suzuki says it may offer a diesel motor if there’s sufficient demand.

As far as design is concerned, the new Vitara Brezza gets dual-projector LED headlamps, dynamic DRLs which double up as turn indicators, LED fog lamps, redesigned grille and a new front bumper. It features new multi-spoke 16-inch alloys and revised tail lamps with LED elements. As a part of the facelift, the Vitara Brezza comes with the new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, auto-dimming IRVM and more.