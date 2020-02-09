New-gen Hyundai i20 officially teased

- Based on the new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language

- Expected to debut at Geneva Motor Show

While India is busy with the Auto Expo 2020, Hyundai has globally teased the new-generation of the i20. The design sketches of the third-gen i20 tease the Korean carmaker’s new ‘sensuous sportiness’ design language. This new i20 will be India-bound as the Elite i20 after it makes its public debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

Hyundai has been busy testing the new i20 for quite some time now. We have already seen the test mule, and comparing it with the design sketches, it is safe to say that the new i20 will carry some radical changes in terms of styling. Firstly, there’s the grille, which uses a new design pattern on a reworked cascading shape. And the headlamps are chiselled and sit sharply on the low-slung nose. This grille-headlamp combo will also be seen on the new-gen Tucson.

In profile, there are sharp creases and contrast roofline. Interestingly, at the back, the taillights get a black slat running across the tailgate, something similar to the one seen on the Tata Altroz. The compact rear window is the same as the outgoing model. On the inside, the new i20 is expected to pack many segment-first features. It will also get Hyundai’s latest connected car technologies as well as massive touchscreens and a digital instrument cluster.

Hyundai hasn’t given out any word on the engines at this point. But the new supermini is expected to get the new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine in the international markets. Its naturally-aspirated version will also be available for some variants. Meanwhile here in India, the Elite i20 might simply carry forward the BS6 version of the current powertrain including both petrol and diesel.

More details around the new-gen i20 will be revealed in the coming weeks in a run-up to the official unveil at the Geneva stage. So stay tuned to CarWale.