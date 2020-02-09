Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New-gen Hyundai i20 officially teased

New-gen Hyundai i20 officially teased

February 09, 2020, 04:49 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
119 Views
Be the first to comment
New-gen Hyundai i20 officially teased

- Based on the new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language

- Expected to debut at Geneva Motor Show

While India is busy with the Auto Expo 2020, Hyundai has globally teased the new-generation of the i20. The design sketches of the third-gen i20 tease the Korean carmaker’s new ‘sensuous sportiness’ design language. This new i20 will be India-bound as the Elite i20 after it makes its public debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

Hyundai has been busy testing the new i20 for quite some time now. We have already seen the test mule, and comparing it with the design sketches, it is safe to say that the new i20 will carry some radical changes in terms of styling. Firstly, there’s the grille, which uses a new design pattern on a reworked cascading shape. And the headlamps are chiselled and sit sharply on the low-slung nose. This grille-headlamp combo will also be seen on the new-gen Tucson.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

In profile, there are sharp creases and contrast roofline. Interestingly, at the back, the taillights get a black slat running across the tailgate, something similar to the one seen on the Tata Altroz. The compact rear window is the same as the outgoing model. On the inside, the new i20 is expected to pack many segment-first features. It will also get Hyundai’s latest connected car technologies as well as massive touchscreens and a digital instrument cluster.

Hyundai hasn’t given out any word on the engines at this point. But the new supermini is expected to get the new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine in the international markets. Its naturally-aspirated version will also be available for some variants. Meanwhile here in India, the Elite i20 might simply carry forward the BS6 version of the current powertrain including both petrol and diesel.

More details around the new-gen i20 will be revealed in the coming weeks in a run-up to the official unveil at the Geneva stage. So stay tuned to CarWale.

  • Hyundai
  • New Elite i20
  • Hyundai New Elite i20
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Hyundai Aura Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai Aura Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai kick-started 2020 with the all-new Aura – ...

88 Likes
19617 Views

Hyundai Creta Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta Launch in March 2020 Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta Launch in March 2020 Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

33 Likes
7228 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

Mar 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Internet. Electric. What's Next?

#MGAtAutoExpo

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in