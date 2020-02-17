Please Tell Us Your City

Mahindra M-Plus service camp organised between 17-25 February

February 17, 2020, 01:09 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
2122 Views
Be the first to comment
Mahindra M-Plus service camp organised between 17-25 February

- Free nation-wide service camp in its 10th edition

- Complimentary check-up of all Mahindra passenger cars

- Scheduled across 600 authorised service stations

Mahindra and Mahindra has started its M-Plus service camp today across all its workshops. This nation-wide campaign is in its 10th edition this year and will go on till 25 February. 

M-Plus is the brand's service initiative for service, solutions and support to Mahindra customers. All customers owning Mahindra passenger vehicles can avail benefits from this campaign. They will be offered a free 75-point check-up for their car. Then, there are various offers including discounts on spare parts, Maxicare, labour and various other accessories.

This service campaign will be held at more than 600 authorised Mahindra workshops. Any Mahindra passenger vehicle brought to these dealerships will be entitled to different offers during this camp. Mahindra car owners can book an appointment at their nearest service station to avail all the aforementioned offers.

