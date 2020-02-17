Please Tell Us Your City

  • 2021 Kia Sorento officially revealed ahead of Geneva debut

2021 Kia Sorento officially revealed ahead of Geneva debut

February 17, 2020, 01:48 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
- Will be showcased at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show

- An electrified powertrain would be on offer for the first time

Kia Motors has revealed the first images of the new and updated Sorento. The fourth generation of the mid-size SUV now adopts a new styling which not only looks much more upmarket than the older model, it also gives a new design direction to upcoming Kia vehicles.

Kia Sonet Exterior

Departing from the rounded-off design of the outgoing model, the new Sorento has an upright bonnet with aggressive-looking tiger-nose grille. The squarish headlamps are integrated into the grille and they also get newer lighting elements. The redesigned bumper also get faux skid plates upfront. In profile, the silhouette gets an elongated roofline and a unique kink on the C-pillar. There are longer overhangs and the wheelbase has increased as well.

Kia Sonet Exterior

There’s a sharp shoulder crease which runs all the way to the wrap around taillamps. Comprehensive changes are at the rear where the split taillamp design is new. The sculpted tailgate lends the SUV a handsome stance. But interestingly, the rear bumper takes cues from Kia’s futuristic Imagine Concept.

Kia Sonet Exterior

On the inside, the Sorento gets Seltos-like conjoined instrument and infotainment cluster. The driver infotainment screen is all-digital and there is a redesigned steering wheel as well with lots of buttons. The centre console gets a circular dial for gear selector and ample storage spaces. The dual-tone cabin also gets beige upholstery with quilted-leather style stitching.

Although no word on the powertrain is divulged yet, the Korean carmaker has confirmed that the new Sorento will come with an option of electrified powertrain as well. The new-gen model joins the Seltos, Stonic, Sportage and the Telluride in Kia’s growing SUV portfolio. 

Kia Sonet Exterior

After debuting at the Geneva stage, the new Sorento will go on sale soon after. Indian debut of the Sorento is unlikely at the moment. But with the growing line-up after the Carnival and upcoming Sonet, the Sorento should be a viable member in the carmaker’s Indian line-up.

