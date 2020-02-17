Maserati’s new product strategy includes electrified cars and a new SUV

- New SUV will sit below the Levante

- Next-gen GranTurismo will go pure electric

Maserati has revealed new details about its global product strategy. As part of the new plans, the Italian carmaker will shift focus on its electrification push with pure EVs and hybrid vehicles along with expanding its product line-up with an all-new SUV.

The yet-to-be-named SUV will be part of the global line-up and will be positioned below the Levante. This means it will rival the likes of Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC and BMW X3. It will be manufactured at the FCA’s Cassino plant in Italy alongside the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia. Expected to hit the showrooms by 2021, the pre-production of the SUV will begin as early as the end of this year. The carmaker has already invested more than 800 million Euros for the setting up of a separate production line for the new SUV.

Apart from that, the Trident has confirmed a new sports car based on the gorgeous Alfieri Concept. This two-door coupe will be built in Modena and will surely get an electric powertrain as well. On the other hand, the Ghibli sedan will receive a hybrid powertrain later this year. Although details are scarce at the moment, the Ghibli hybrid will be a plug-in which will go on sale in the Chinese market first before being offered in global markets.

And finally, we come to the next generation GranTurismo, and its top-down sibling the GranCabrio. Both these Italian exotic sports car will adopt a pure electric powertrain when they arrive in 2021. Another 800 million Euros are invested at the Mirafiori for the upcoming pair of electric flagships.

The transformation of the Maserati line-up should take another couple of years. We expect this rejigged product line-up to also arrive at our shores without much delay.