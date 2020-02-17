Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

Maruti Suzuki showcased a Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) version of the Swift Hybrid at the Auto Expo 2020 to showcase its hybrid tech and gauge customer interest in such a product. Here’s a look at the super-efficient version of the popular hatchback, in pictures:

At first glance the Swift Hybrid looks no different than the model sold in India. At the front, the honeycomb grille with an integrated radar and thick band are the only differentiators.

The Swift Hybrid features aerodynamically efficient 10-spoke 16-inch wheels shod with low rolling resistance tyres. The model sold in India gets 14-inch and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Other visual differentiators on the outside are the ‘Hybrid’ badges on the front fenders and bootlid.

Inside too, the Swift Hybrid isn't much different from the model sold in India. A blue accent on the gear lever for the five-speed AMT is the only indicator that this is not your run-of-the-mill Swift.

A larger than usual central hump is another indicator that this is not the same Swift as the one sold in India. This hump houses the high-capacity wires connecting the 0.2kWh battery in the boot to the motor up front.

The boot space is also limited due to the aforementioned battery and there’s no spare tyre underneath the boot floor - instead a tyre puncture repair kit is provided.

The Swift Hybrid is powered by a 1.2-litre K12C four-cylinder naturally-aspirated K12C petrol engine paired to an electric motor. The K12C motor has the more efficient ‘Dualjet’ fuel-injection and a higher compression ratio.

Power is bumped up by 8bhp, while torque is up by 7Nm. The electric motor can give an assist of 10kW and 30Nm. Most importantly, the 0.2kWh battery supports an electric-only mode at low speeds for short distances - returning a fuel efficiency figure of 32kmpl in the Japan-specific JC08 test!

Maruti Suzuki is unlikely to launch the Swift Hybrid in India anytime soon, unless there is an overwhelming demand for it.

Photos: Kapil Angane & Kaustubh Gandhi