Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

February 17, 2020, 03:14 PM IST by Siddharth
19302 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

Maruti Suzuki showcased a Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) version of the Swift Hybrid at the Auto Expo 2020 to showcase its hybrid tech and gauge customer interest in such a product. Here’s a look at the super-efficient version of the popular hatchback, in pictures:

Maruti Suzuki Swift Front Right Three-Quarter

At first glance the Swift Hybrid looks no different than the model sold in India. At the front, the honeycomb grille with an integrated radar and thick band are the only differentiators.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Side View

The Swift Hybrid features aerodynamically efficient 10-spoke 16-inch wheels shod with low rolling resistance tyres. The model sold in India gets 14-inch and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Rear Left Three-Quarter

Other visual differentiators on the outside are the ‘Hybrid’ badges on the front fenders and bootlid.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dashboard

Inside too, the Swift Hybrid isn't much different from the model sold in India. A blue accent on the gear lever for the five-speed AMT is the only indicator that this is not your run-of-the-mill Swift.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Rear Seat Space

A larger than usual central hump is another indicator that this is not the same Swift as the one sold in India. This hump houses the high-capacity wires connecting the 0.2kWh battery in the boot to the motor up front.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Boot Space

The boot space is also limited due to the aforementioned battery and there’s no spare tyre underneath the boot floor - instead a tyre puncture repair kit is provided.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Badge

The Swift Hybrid is powered by a 1.2-litre K12C four-cylinder naturally-aspirated K12C petrol engine paired to an electric motor. The K12C motor has the more efficient ‘Dualjet’ fuel-injection and a higher compression ratio.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Gear-Lever

Power is bumped up by 8bhp, while torque is up by 7Nm. The electric motor can give an assist of 10kW and 30Nm. Most importantly, the 0.2kWh battery supports an electric-only mode at low speeds for short distances - returning a fuel efficiency figure of 32kmpl in the Japan-specific JC08 test!

Maruti Suzuki Swift Front Left Three-Quarter

Maruti Suzuki is unlikely to launch the Swift Hybrid in India anytime soon, unless there is an overwhelming demand for it.

Photos: Kapil Angane & Kaustubh Gandhi

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • Auto Expo 2020
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.08 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.45 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.73 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.06 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.18 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.06 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.19 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.85 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.83 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

226 Likes
178073 Views

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki's petrol Brezza has finally been unv ...

28 Likes
23792 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in