  Home
  News
  Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift India launch in April

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift India launch in April

February 17, 2020, 03:32 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
24589 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift India launch in April

- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift bookings have started

- The model will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Vitara Brezza facelift at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this month in Delhi. Now, we can confirm that the facelifted Vitara Brezza will be launched in India in April. Bookings for the model have already begun and details regarding the leaked variants are available here.

Highlights of the Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift include a new 1.5-litre petrol engine, exterior design updates and new colour options. New colours on the facelifted Brezza will include Torque Blue, Autmn Orange and Oven Red.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to a five-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission. The automatic variants will also feature the SHVS smart hybrid system technology. There will be no diesel engine option at launch although it may be introduced later if there is sufficient demand.

Design wise, the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza receives new dual-projector LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, redesigned grille, new front bumper, LED fog lamps, new 16-inch alloy wheels, revised rear bumper and LED tail lights. Inside, the model will come equipped with the brand’s SmartPlay infotainment system and an auto-dimming IRVM.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Vitara Brezza Facelift
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift
