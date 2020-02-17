Hyundai i20 Active removed from official website

- Hyundai i20 Active has been discontinued in India

- The model was available with two engine options

Hyundai India has discreetly discontinued the i20 Active in India. The model has been removed from the brand’s official website and will not make a come-back in the BS6 form. The i20 Active was priced between Rs 7.04 lakhs to Rs 9.24 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Hyundai i20 Active was available in three trims including S, SX and SX dual-tone. Powertrain options on the model included a 1.2-litre, four cylinder petrol engine and a 1.4-litre, four cylinder diesel engine, the latter of which will be discontinued once BS6 norms kick in. These engines were paired to a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed manual transmission respectively.

Last updated in October 2019, the Hyundai i20 Active was equipped with features such as a projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, six airbags, rear parking camera with sensors, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and rear AC vents.