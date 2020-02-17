Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine to be available in three engine options

- To be available in petrol, diesel and AMG-spec engine options

- To get MBUX system, keyless-Go, premium upholstery and more

- To be available in Progressive Line and Style trims

Mercedes-Benz showcased the A-Class Limousine at the Auto Expo 2020 with the announcement of bringing it to India. The A-Class Limousine will be available in three engine options – Petrol, Diesel and AMG. At the time of launch, the petrol and diesel versions in the A-Class limousine will be available in Progressive Line and Style trims. The AMG-spec model will be the A 35 4MATIC that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

To enhance the user experience, Mercedes-Benz offers the MBUX system, thereby introducing artificial intelligence into the A-Class Limousine. Additionally, the feature list includes Keyless-Go, widescreen display, premium upholstery and more. In terms of safety, the A-Class Limousine gets the latest driving assistance systems with cooperative driver support, which the company claims to provide the highest level of active safety in this segment with functions which is adopted from the S-Class. For the first time, the A-Class is able to drive semi-autonomously in certain situations. To do this, it keeps a close eye on the traffic situation - improved camera and radar systems allow it to see up to 500 metres ahead. Furthermore, the A-Class also uses map and navigation data for assistance functions.

Under the hood, the regular petrol A-200 petrol will produce around 161bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the diesel version with the A 180d engine produces 114bhp and 260Nm of torque. Both the engines come mated to 7G-DCT dual-clutch transmission. The AMG-spec A35 4MATIC trim gets a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 300bhp/400Nm. There’s a seven-speed AMG tuned DCT and this triple combination gives it a 0-100kmph time of 4.8-seconds and electronically limited top speed of 250kmph.