Hyundai likely to revise the feature list in BS6 compliant Grand i10 Nios

- BS6 compliant Grand i10 Nios variants likely to miss a few features

- 1.0-litre turbo-GDi likely to be available in Sportz and Sportz Dual tone trims

Leaked reports indicate that Hyundai will update the feature list across variants in the BS6 complaint Grand i10 Nios. It is believed that the new 1.0-litre turbo-GDi engine will be available in the Sportz and Sportz Dual tone trims. The company is likely to offer the CNG option in both Magna and Sportz variants, while the AMT version will be available in the Asta variant with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The BS6 compliant 1.2-litre diesel engine is expected to be offered in the Sportz variant.

Based on the leaked data, the BS6 Grand i10 Nios is likely to miss out on a few features, which we believe might be done to absorb the additional cost in upgrading to the BS6 norms. The Era variant is likely to miss seat belt pretensioner with load limiter, while the Magna variant is likely to lose the gloss-black D-pillar finish. As for the Sportz variant, it could miss out on the gloss black D-pillar finish and USB charging along with cooled glove box and Arkamys sound system. The top-spec Asta variant also misses out on similar feature list as the Sportz variant except for the cooled glove box.

More details on the pricing aspect will be known once the company officially announces the revised changes in the BS6 compliant Grand i10 Nios.

