Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai likely to revise the feature list in BS6 compliant Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai likely to revise the feature list in BS6 compliant Grand i10 Nios

February 17, 2020, 06:41 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
15069 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai likely to revise the feature list in BS6 compliant Grand i10 Nios

- BS6 compliant Grand i10 Nios variants likely to miss a few features

- 1.0-litre turbo-GDi likely to be available in Sportz and Sportz Dual tone trims

Leaked reports indicate that Hyundai will update the feature list across variants in the BS6 complaint Grand i10 Nios. It is believed that the new 1.0-litre turbo-GDi engine will be available in the Sportz and Sportz Dual tone trims. The company is likely to offer the CNG option in both Magna and Sportz variants, while the AMT version will be available in the Asta variant with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The BS6 compliant 1.2-litre diesel engine is expected to be offered in the Sportz variant. 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior

Based on the leaked data, the BS6 Grand i10 Nios is likely to miss out on a few features, which we believe might be done to absorb the additional cost in upgrading to the BS6 norms. The Era variant is likely to miss seat belt pretensioner with load limiter, while the Magna variant is likely to lose the gloss-black D-pillar finish. As for the Sportz variant, it could miss out on the gloss black D-pillar finish and USB charging along with cooled glove box and Arkamys sound system. The top-spec Asta variant also misses out on similar feature list as the Sportz variant except for the cooled glove box. 

More details on the pricing aspect will be known once the company officially announces the revised changes in the BS6 compliant Grand i10 Nios.

Source

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
  • Grand i10 NIOS
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.95 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.21 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.64 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.03 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.03 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.79 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.92 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.67 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.68 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1906 Likes
369238 Views

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

43 Likes
15285 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in